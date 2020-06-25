Regional News of Thursday, 25 June 2020

MCE declares Farouk Ali Mahama MP ahead of December polls

The Municipal Chief Executive(MCE) of Yendi Municipality, Alhaji Hammed A. Yussuf has described the winner of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) primaries in the Yendi Constituency, Farouk Ali Mahama as the Member of Parliament(MP) in waiting.



This came after Farouk Ali Mahama pooled 244 votes to triumph over his contenders to become the NPP Parliamentary candidate to succeed Alhaji Mohammed Habib Tijani, who is stepping down to make way for a fresh brain to take over.



Hon. Alhaji Yussuf whiles congratulating Farouk Ali Mahama intimated that “I will, therefore, describe Farouk Ali Mahama as the MP in waiting for the Yendi constituency."



He revealed that he has always made it known to the candidates then, that, any one of them who emerges the winner of the primaries will go into the December polls with the work he has done for the constituency.



He hinted that Mr. Farouk will be made to commission some developmental projects as a way of introducing his candidature to the people.



“The candidate will be introduced to the people by allowing him to commission three(3) twenty-two(22) projects, whiles we wait for these nine ongoing projects," said Hon Alhaji Yussuf.



He further enumerated the projects to be commissioned by the Parliamentary candidate, which includes classrooms, water systems, teachers' bungalows, bridges, and chip compounds.



“These are what we going to present to the people to vote, these are not things which are in the green book and are not on the ground. These communities we all know, visit them and you will see them." He emphasized



He also commended them and remind them that, none of them is a loser. And that the party of which they all belong to is the winner.

