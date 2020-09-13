Regional News of Sunday, 13 September 2020

MCE cuts sod for construction of Sabon Zongo Market

The project is to be executed at a cost of GHc550,000.

Madam Mariama Amui Karley, the Ablekuma Central Municipal Chief Executive, has cut the sod for the construction of an ultra-modern market at Sabon Zongo in Accra at the cost of GHc550,000.



The project is being funded by the Coastal Development Authority (CODA) under the Government’s One Million Dollar Per Constituency Fund of the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) in collaboration with the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives.



The market would contain 50 stores and would be constructed by Reneant Solutions. It is expected to be completed in six months.

Madam Karley said the construction of the market had become necessary because of the deplorable state of the old one, which was built over four decades ago.



“President Nana Akufo-Addo has good intentions for the people of the Zongos by providing them with social amenities to improve their living conditions and I therefore urge you to support his government’s efforts by renewing his mandate in the December elections.”



Mr Jerry Ahmed Shaib, the Chief Executive Officer of CODA, urged the contractors to engage the services of local artisans to create jobs for them and advised the community to provide the necessary support for the smooth execution of works.



Mr Ebenezer Nartey, the Member of Parliament of Ablekuma Central, said the project was to fulfil a promise made to the constituents in 2016 to transform the market into a modern one.



“This attests to the fact that the Government is keeping faith with the people in the delivery of most of its promises to the citizenry,” he said.



He gave the assurance that all developmental activities put on paper would be done to underline the integrity of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Niifio Kotei, a Consultant to the project, promised that the market would be completed within schedule.

