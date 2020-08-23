Regional News of Sunday, 23 August 2020

Source: GNA

MCE cut-sod for 26-kilometre road in Ga West Municipality

File photo

Mr Clement Nii Lamptey Wilkinson, the Ga West Municipal Chief Executive has called on Ghanaians to vote massively for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the December 2020 Election for more development in the country.



He said the renewal of the President’s mandate for another four-year term would empower him to continue to provide roads, potable water, school structures, and health facilities among others to improve the living standard of the citizenry.



Mr Wilkinson made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency when he cut the sod for the construction of a 26-kilometre road to link seven communities in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.



The beneficiary communities include Oduman, Nsakyina, Manhean, Afuaman, Oshuman, and Borkorborkor.



Mr Akwasi Afrifa Mensah, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the area appealed to the people to vote for him and the President to complement efforts to meet their aspirations by providing projects to enhance their living condition.



Nii Odum Nsakyi V, the Nsakyina Mantse expressed gratitude to the President and the Municipal Chief Executive for the construction of the road and gave the assurance of the support of the people.



He called on the contractor of the road project to provide excellent work to win the admiration of the residents.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.