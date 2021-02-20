Regional News of Saturday, 20 February 2021

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

MCE assures schools of government’s continued support in coronavirus fight

MCE for Lower Manya Krobo, Simon Kweku Tetteh

Municipal Chief Executive for Lower Manya Krobo, Simon Kweku Tetteh, has reiterated the government’s continued support and collaboration of the various schools in the phase of increasing Coronavirus infections.



Simon Kweku Tetteh speaking at a stakeholders’ engagement meeting on the guidelines for the reopening of schools said the government’s commitment towards the fight against the coronavirus pandemic is amply demonstrated in its distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE) to various schools in the municipality.



The event laid by the Ghana Education Service targeted various stakeholders including the MCE, staff of the local Assembly, personnel of the Ghana Health Service, the Ghana Education Service, and traditional leaders, opinion leaders, religious leaders, market women, etc.



The participants were taken through the various outlined guidelines for teachers in the schools.



“President Akufo-Addo together with the government is doing a lot by way of the distribution of PPE to all schools and he is arranging for same to be distributed to market centers and lorry stations so when we receive this, we will go distribute it to the market women, the lorry stations and the little help we can give the churches so they can help us fight the covid-19,” said the MCE.



The Assembly Chief expressed worry at the seeming apathy of some persons towards the pandemic borne out of misinformation and urged the public to join the government in the fight.



“COVID-19 is real and nobody should come to deceive us that it is not, the disease is real so we must all protect ourselves. The government will do all it can but we the citizenry must also remember that we are included in the fight against the virus,” he stressed and called for sustained observation of the safety protocols at all places including funerals as directed by the president.



There are concerns regarding the loading of school children in school buses which puts them at risk.



To curb the situation, Mr. Tetteh said he had had discussions with the police commander of the area to check such developments on the roads.



Nene Teye Adjiso III, Asafoatse of Menekpo who chaired the programme expressed his satisfaction at the outcome of the event, particularly at the presence of the major stakeholders fighting the pandemic in the municipality.



He was principally hopeful that the exercise would be maintained at all places to ensure that the fight is maintained to ensure that the municipality returns to its status a coronavirus-free community.



To successfully win the fight against the pandemic, the traditional leader said “we need self-discipline and the support of the police and the traditional council, they must all pass this information to their members that COVID-19 is real and that all the measures put in place.”



Municipal Director of Education, Mr. Williams Odoi observed that health threats confronting the progress of education in recent times have been a source of major concern to the citizenry.



“The provision of education in complex emergencies such as disasters and health pandemics often destabilized, disorganized or in some cases totally destroyed progress of education,” he noted.



He also elaborated on how teachers could reach health officials during emergency situations as well as the need for isolation centers in the various schools.