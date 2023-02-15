MCE, MP express delight as President Akufo-Addo inaugrates first Model ICT-empowered Kindergarten in Greater Accra Region at kwabenya

Regional News of Wednesday, 15 February 2023

Source: Ga East Municipal Assembly

The President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has outdoored the first-ever ICT empowered Kindergarten in public schools in the Greater Accra Region at the Kwabenya-Atomic M/A Basic School in the Ga East Municipality.



The ultramodern facility is among the 160 built throughout the country to introduce the children to information, communication, and technology (ICT) education in the country.



The fully air-conditioned classrooms are fitted with various ICT gadgets including computers, giant smart television sets, tablets, and projectors, among others.



There are also toys, teaching-learning materials, chairs and tables, beds, washrooms and others to ensure quality teaching and learning.



President Akufo-Addo reiterated his government's commitment towards providing quality, equitable and inclusive at all levels, particularly, early childhood education, in Ghana in line with the Goal Four (4) of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) which aims to "ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote life-long learning opportunities for all".



He indicated that government will continue to take education serious and invest in it to help secure the future of the country.



The Minister of Education, Hon. Yaw Osei Adutwum, applauded the efforts of the President and the government in securing the future of the children of this country by introducing and sustaining the Free Senior High Education Policy.



He noted that the construction of the ICT-Empowered Kindergartens in the country is an attestation of the government's resolve to make Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education the backbone of the country's future development.



The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Hon Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, who was full of gratitude to the President and the government, told GEMANEWS the project is a laudable one and she will ensure it is maintained to serve generations yet unborn.



The Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Shlomit Sufa, Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon. Henry Quartey, Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, Minister for Information, Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Director-General of Ghana Education Service (GES), Dr. Eric Nkansah, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Ambassador Mike Ocquaye Jr., were among the dignitaries who graced the occasion.



Others included the President of the Ga East Chiefs Association, Hon. Samuel Nii Adjetey Mohenu and His Vice, Hon. Samuel Nii Anang Ofori, President of the Ga East Zongo Chiefs Council, Alhaji Bashiru Inusa, Presiding Member (PM), Hon. Jesse Nii Noi Anum and Assembly Members, Dome-Kwabenya Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Robert Osei Bonsu, Municipal Coordinating Director (MCD), Mr. Emmanuel Kwame Kungi, and Municipal Director of Education (GES), Mr. Eric Sey.



