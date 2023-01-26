MBCF cuts sod for construction of facility to help fight breast cancer

Health News of Thursday, 26 January 2023

Source: crimecheckghana.org

Barely three months after lumps were found in the breasts of two female students of Potsin T. I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School, Meena Breast Cancer Foundation (MBCF) commenced the construction of a clinic and a breast-screening centre.



The facility, estimated to cost Four Hundred and Fifty Thousand Ghana cedis is expected to be ready in four months.



“May God grant you long life and wealth,” were some kind words that greeted the announcement of the construction of the centre which would serve the school and the Potsin community in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.



It is the first health facility of its kind in the area, which would include a mini-theatre to cater for breast cancer complications.



It is to be replicated across some schools and communities in the country.



The student beamed with hope when MBCF cut sod for the construction of the centre.



Speaking at the short sod-cutting ceremony at the school’s premises, on January 25, 2023, the Executive Director of MBCF, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng stressed the importance of the facility in promoting easy access to health.



“We decided to build the clinic here because this is where my late wife had her secondary education. Also, we cannot overemphasize the importance of a healthy mind in achieving academic and economic excellence. Therefore, we intend to build at least three more clinics at various locations this year.



The student body and the teaching staff of the school expressed their profound gratitude to MBCF for the gesture.



“We thank Mr Kwarteng for his brainchild and philanthropy,” the Headmistress, Zeinab Adams said on behalf of the school.



She described the project as a prime need of the school with a student population of 2,254, of which 1,230 are girls and 65 female teaching and non-teaching staff.



The school currently uses a small portion of their dining hall as an infirmary.







The new facility would also have an Out Patient Department (OPD), a Doctor’s consulting room, male and female wards with washrooms, a dispensary, a breast screening room, a laboratory, a nurses station, a storeroom and other washrooms.



The Executive Director of MBCF assisted by the Chairman of the Board of Governors and Deputy Ameer III of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, Alhaji Ahmad Suleman Anderson cut the sod for the commencement of the centre.



The construction of the health facility is in honour of the late wife of Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, Amina Oppong Kwarteng on whose vision Meena Breast Cancer Foundation has been established. Mrs Kwarteng vowed to wage a relentless war against breast cancer while she was in her sick bed. She, unfortunately, lost her life to the disease.