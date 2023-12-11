MASLOC CEO honored

General News of Monday, 11 December 2023

Source: MASLOC

In a glittering ceremony held at the Under Bridge Events Centre in Accra on December 1, 2023, the business world witnessed a momentous occasion as the CEO of the Micro Finance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah, was bestowed with the prestigious Driving Business Excellence Award at the Women's Choice Award Africa 2023.



Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah's leadership acumen, innovative strategies, and unwavering commitment to business excellence have earned her this remarkable recognition. The award ceremony, attended by prominent personalities, business leaders, and influencers, was a celebration of women who have excelled in their respective fields and have become trailblazers in the world of business.



The Driving Business Excellence Award is a testament to Hajia Abibata outstanding contributions to the growth and success of MASLOC. Under her visionary leadership, the company has not only weathered economic challenges but has also thrived, setting new benchmarks for excellence and innovation in the industry.



Speaking on the sidelines of the event, an elated Hajia Abibata expressed gratitude for the honor and credited the success to the hard work and dedication of the entire MASLOC team. She emphasized the importance of fostering a workplace culture that encourages creativity, inclusivity, and continuous improvement.



"I am truly honoured to receive the Driving Business Excellence Award “she said. She further noted that this recognition is not just for her but for every worker at MASLOC who have all contributed in their small ways to this success.



Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah noted that this recognition comes as a testament to her outstanding contributions to the field of microfinance and her unwavering dedication to financial inclusion.



She added that MASLOC under her leadership and guidance has embarked on numerous initiatives aimed at bridging the financial gap and providing opportunities for underserved communities, empowering women entrepreneurs, and providing financial solutions that positively impact countless lives.



In addition to her advocacy for financial inclusion, Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah has also been a vocal proponent of ethical and responsible microfinance practices. Her commitment to transparency, fairness, and sustainability in lending has set a benchmark for the industry, inspiring other microfinance institutions to adopt similar principles.



She further dedicated the award to the loyal clients of MASLOC emphasizing the critical role that microfinance institutions play in supporting small and medium-sized enterprises.



Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah took the opportunity to express her outmost gratitude to the President of the Republic of Ghana H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for their trust and confidence reposed in her abilities to lead MASLOC.



She added that these feet wouldn’t have been possible without the countless support of her boss Hon. Frema Opare, the Chief of staff and her two deputies, the Board, Management and the entire MASLOC workforce across the sixteen regions of Ghana especially for their hard work and dedication in driving the organization's mission forward.



The Women's Choice Award Africa aims to celebrate and honor outstanding women who are championing Nobel causes across various industries and have demonstrated exceptional leadership that has contributed significantly to the advancement of their organizations.