General News of Monday, 27 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lynching of 90-year-old: Perpetrators must be brought to book - NCCE boss

Josephine Nkrumah, chairperson of the NCCE

Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Josephine Nkrumah is calling for the persecution of every individual involved in the lynching and murder a 90-year-old woman accused of being a witch in Salaga in the Savannah Region.



Josephine Nkrumah added that the police must ensure justice is served as soon as possible to deter individuals from participating in such activities.



Speaking to Joynews, she said, “it is sad that in this time in a democratic dispensation with all the human right protection we have in our country we should still see this considering the amount of work that has gone into this canker over the years. Amazingly, it is coming up again and I believe very strongly that we need to quickly put in the very best intervention to bring justice to this woman who passed away, bring the perpetrators to book and begin to engage the communities very seriously on the consequences and penalties as well.”



A video of a 90-year-old woman, Akua Denteh, has been circulating on social media where she was publicly lynched and murdered after a self-styled priestess claimed she was a witch.



This development has caused a lot of public outcries as many have condemned the crime especially when they have been a lot of calls against instant and mob justice.



Former presidents, Jerry John Rawlings, and John Dramani Mahama have called for a serious investigation and arrest of all who were involved in the “cruel and barbaric lynching of Akua Denteh.



The Police have since despatched a team of experts to the region to investigate and arrest the perpetrators of the heinies crime.

