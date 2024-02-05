Lynch me if Mahama wins without Leslie Tamakloe as running mate – Apostle throws challenge to NDC

Politics of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder of Hezekiah Apostolic Prayer Ministry, Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei has thrown a challenge to the opposition National Democratic Congress regarding the choice of running mate for the 2024 presidential election.



Speaking at a press conference held at the International Press Centre in Accra, a confident Apostle Adjei stated that the only way former President John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the NDC can win the 2024 election is by settling on one Leslie Tamakloe as his running mate.



“My name is Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei and I am advertising my God, the God of Bethel; Genesis 31:13, it says, 'I am the God of Bethel.’



"I am saying these are the words of the God of Bethel. His excellency John Dramani Mahama, correct your mistakes from 2020, go to the Volta Region, choose Leslie Mensah Tamakloe as your running mate, you will win hands down. NDC, you have the opportunity and the possibility to rule for 30 good years,” he stated.



While expressing confidence in his prophecy, Apostle Mensah stated the he would offer himself to be lynched if the NDC wins the election without naming Leslie Tamakloe as running mate.



“If his Excellency John Dramani Mahama refuses and goes for any other candidate apart from Leslie Mensah Tamakloe born on the 18th of April, 1957 and wins this election, I Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei I am offering my body to be lynched by the NDC foot soldiers and grassroot supporters.



"We will meet at former Obra Spot, Kwame Nkrumah Interchange-Dubai. Bring all your cameras, call me guilty, whatever they want to do to me; they can stone me, lash me, whatever. I said I offer myself because I am so confident in my God that there is no turning back,” he stated.



The Apostle went on to state that he will still put himself up to be lynched if the NDC fails to win the election after heeding to the directive of his prophecy.



Former President Mahama’s second attempt at winning Ghana’s presidency after losing the 2016 election will come off in the December polls in a contest that is set to have him and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, New Patriotic Party flagbearer as frontrunners.



Both leading candidates have yet to name their running mates with months left to the election.







