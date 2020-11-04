Politics of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Lydia Alhassan will vote for me - John Dumelo

John Dumelo kissing the hand of his opponent Lydia Seyram Alhassan

John Dumelo, the aspiring Member of Parliament (MP) on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress, says he is certain that his major contestant and incumbent Ayawaso West Wuogon Member of Parliament, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, will vote for him to win the seat on December 7, 2020.



He made this post on Twitter after he shared a photo of himself kissing the hand of the female politician who seemed surprised at the gesture at an event.



I have a feeling she herself will vote for me…..#idey4u, he captioned the photo.





I have a feeling she herself will vote for me.....#idey4u pic.twitter.com/1Vhk4CCNWc — MrDumelo (@johndumelo1) November 2, 2020

