Regional News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Source: Contributor, Kay Agbenyega

Lydia Alhassan urges constituents to embark on frequent medical check-ups

Ayawaso West Wuogon MP, Lydia Alhassan (Middle) with some organizers of the initiative

The Member of Parliament (MP) and NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso West, Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan has joined the 'Moms 4 Change' (M4C) a volunteer group to organize a Medical Outreach at Dzorwulu.



The MP, who was joined by Mrs. Mimi Darko, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Foods and Drugs Authority (FDA), in an interview, indicated that the exercise was carried out to complement government’s effort in the provision of healthcare for Ghanaians, especially residents in her constituency.



Hundreds of people have already benefited from the initiative which seeks to provide free medical services, including, tests on malaria, blood pressure, sugar level and eye test, among others.



According to MP, the outreach was in furtherance of the NGO’s humanitarian service with focus on taking care of the less privileged individuals, especially women.



“Today, we have empowered over a hundred people with this outreach. The team you see also donated drugs. Doctors and Nurses are here checked participants’ sugar and blood levels, and malaria tests. Those that are with severe illnesses will be referred to the appropriate quarters.” she said.



She also encouraged residents to do regular exercise so as to prevent them from having diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, stroke and kidney diseases.



“Eating of fruits, vegetables, engaging in daily exercises and consultation of medical experts for medical check-up may prevent the body from diseases.” Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan said.





