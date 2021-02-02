Regional News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Lydia Alhassan’s posture on rejected motion for 2021 tertiary fees absorption ‘shameful’ – UG TEIN

The University of Ghana chapter of the Tertiary Education Institutions Network (UG-TEIN), a students Wing of the National Democratic Congress has lashed out at the Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, for not supporting a motion for the fees of tertiary students to be absorbed for the 2020/2021 academic year.



NDC MP, Mahama Ayariga, on the floor of parliament filed a motion seeking that President Akufo-Addo absorbs the fees of tertiary students as part of interventions from the government to mitigate the effects of the pandemic on Ghanaians.



Although the Minority in parliament sided with the motion, the Majority MPs made a case that the government had already provided enough support in the area of education in the wake of the pandemic.



After a heated debate in parliament, legislators, in a majority decision, rejected the motion.



UG-TEIN, in a statement, expressed shock at the turn of events.



The group said that it was particularly disgusted and exasperated by the position also taken by Madam Lydia Alhassan.



“Her shameful posturing only demonstrates her disregard and insensitivity to the predicaments of her constituents who voted her into office,” part of the statement reads.



Even though the motion has been rejected, the group wants the government to reconsider the motion.



“We call on the government, to as a matter of urgency, expedite measures into ensuring parts of the academic fees structure, if not all, of new entrants and continuing students of Tertiary Institutions, are suspended or in the most likely terms absorbed.”



They have also called on other student groups to help get the government to do more for students.



“We further call on various Tertiary SRCs, USAG, and NUGS to lead spirited advocacy in demanding support from the government, for in extraordinary times demand extraordinary efforts.”