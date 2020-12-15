General News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Lydia Alhassan holds Thanksgiving Service for winning Ayawaso West Wuogon seat

The service was held at the Church of Pentecost, Peniel Assembly in East Legon

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Lydia Seyram Alhassan has joined party leaders in her constituency for a Thanksgiving Service for her victory in the December 7, election.



Party Constituency executives and supporters joined their MP at the Church of Pentecost, Peniel Assembly in East Legon where they sang and danced to the Glory of God for seeing them through the elections and granting them victory.



The MP, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, earlier posted on her Facebook Wall that; “If there is anyone who is skeptical that clean politics and genuine politics can win an election; if there is anyone who still doubts the redemptive power of God to guide a woman like me through the rough terrain of Ghana’s politics of insults and vilification, and lift me out of moments of great pain and adversity to a position of glory, the results of this election is your answer,” and called on the executives to be more faithful than before and work much harder towards doing more for the people of Ayawaso West Wuogon in the next four years.



According to her victory and that of the NPP is from a dint of hard work and service to the people of Ghana.



She also thanked the constituents for reposing confidence in her and voting massively for her and the NPP.



She also thanked God and the people of Ayawaso West Wuogon for the peaceful conduct of the election in the area.



Lydia Seyram Alhassan mentioned the works by the rank and file of the party in the constituency and her campaign team members, electoral area coordinators, and polling station executives, and appreciated them for their unflinching support.



According to her, she went into the elections with great confidence of winning the seat taking into consideration the good works and projects which had undertaken to improve the lives of the people.



She has therefore assured the people of more developments in the area under her service in the next four years.



Lydia Seyram Alhassan is one of the 40 females who won various seats in Parliament across the country after beating NDC's John Dumelo.



At the end of the December 7 polls, 40 females won various parliamentary seats across the country to enter the 8th parliament with the NPP holding 20 of the new seats whilst the NDC holds 20.

