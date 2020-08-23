Regional News of Sunday, 23 August 2020

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

Lower Manya Krobo NDC campaign team targets 56% in December polls

The NDC campaign teams hope to 56% of the votes

The Lower Manya Krobo Constituency branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Eastern Region has inaugurated members of its campaign team to facilitate its campaign towards the December 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections with a promise to garner at least, 40,000 votes which represent 56% of the total voter population in the constituency.



Leader of the team and NDC constituency chairman of the area, David Walter Homenu while expressing the readiness of the team for the task ahead said in an interview after the launch of the campaign team that it would leave no stone unturned to achieve its set target.



The NDC MP for the area, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi in the 2016 elections polled some 19,710 votes which represented 49.74%, 327 votes more than his close contender, and current Deputy Eastern Regional Minister, Ayertey Samuel Nuertey who garnered 19,383 which represented 48.91%.



The chairman who said the team would embark on a house to house campaign was hopeful that the party would not only retain its parliamentary seat in Lower Manya Krobo in the December, 2020 elections but also, increase its margin of votes.



The 18-member team has NDC constituency chairman, David Walter Homenu as chairman, Member of Parliament, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, Vice Chairman, Tamatey Evans, Organizer, Samuel Korletey, Secretary, Atenas Frederick Kofi, Communication Officer, Edmund Osah, Treasurer, Rebeca Ahiamedor, Constituency Youth Organizer, Francis Kofi, and Women Organizer, Amina Abass.



The rest include Zongo Caucus coordinator, Sibah Alhassan, Director of Elections, Famous Afenotsu, Former MCE for Lower Manya Krobo, Marshall Anyanume, Orlando Darko who is Director of Research, Felix Amanor, a former Constituency Secretary, Adams Lukeman Omar, Muslim Rep, Mark Nyamedi, a Member, Erica Soyo Sackey, a member and Felix Martey Opata, a member.



The team will also be supported by some past and current assembly members and party executives.



Eastern regional chairman of the NDC, Mr. Joe Wak who led a team of regional executives to inaugurate the team underscored the importance of unity in the party and urged team members to work hard to retain the Lower Manya Krobo seat which the party has held since 1992, come December 7, 2020.



He was confident that the party could garner as much as 90% of the votes in the Lower Manya Krobo Constituency and was confident that the NDC would improve its fortunes in the Eastern Region come December presidential and parliamentary elections.



He congratulated the team members and tasked them to live up to their responsibilities to secure victory for the party.



The NDC regional chairman who recalled the resounding victories the NDC recorded in the constituency in 1992 and 1996 said the party would adequately resource its Lower Manya Krobo branch to secure another victory.



On his part, Member of Parliament for the area and NDC parliamentary candidate, Mr. Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi described all party members as being members of the campaign team by virtue of their membership.



He commended the party faithful for the spirit with which they supported the party during the recently held voter registration exercise in the constituency.



The MP however urged members to refrain from speaking ill of the NDC, adding that this was not the time to apportion blame but to unite for victory as he was ready to offer his assistance to retain the seat for the party.

