Lower Manya Krobo MCE is NPP Parliamentary Candidate for 2024 elections

Regional News of Sunday, 3 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Eastern Region



The incumbent Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Lower Manya Krobo in the Eastern Region has been elected as the New Patriotic Party's PC ahead of next year's general elections.



In a contest against two major forces, Mr Simon Kweku Tetteh, a first time contender polled 434 votes to drown his closest contender and two times contender, Miss Linda Adadevor, who polled 219 votes.



Mr. Robert Tetteyfio-Adjasey, a Communication/IT Political person at the presidency, also garnered 142 votes.



Mr Tetteh after his election thanked the rank and file of the party for electing him as the PC, adding that the victory was for the NPP.



He congratulated Mr Tetteyfio-Adjasey and Linda Adadevor on their performance and promised to work with them ahead of the general elections.



