Source: GNA

Low turnout at exhibition centres in Ho

The first day of the voter's register exhibition exercise has recorded a low turnout within the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region.



Most of the centres visited by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) were empty with the Exhibition Officers sitting quietly and discussing among themselves.



At the District Education Office centre one, a total of 22 people verified their details while 29 people turned out to check at the District Education Office two.



Mr Courage Hoggar, the Exhibition Officer at the Volta Regional Museum Office one, said the introduction of the code system to check the details could be a contributing factor of the low turnout.



Other centres visited by the GNA included the Ho High Court, Ministry of Agriculture Ho-Bankoe one and two, Kabore Primary School, Volta Regional Museum two.



Mr Dogbey Adukpo Selormey, the Volta Regional Director of Electoral Commission, said the Region had a total of 2,011 exhibition centres.



He said he expected all the prospective voters to check their data as captured during the voter registration exercise to correct mistakes such as the misspelling of names, missing names, and validate pictures.



The exhibition of the 2020 voter's register which commenced on September 18, 2020, is expected to end on September 25, 2020.



Meanwhile, there were Veronica buckets, liquid soap, tissue papers, and hand sanitizers at the centres to enable the prospective voters to observe the health protocols.





