General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: GNA

Love Ghana more than any political party — Bishop Owusu Ansah

Bishop Dr Yaw Owusu Ansah of the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries

Bishop Dr Yaw Owusu Ansah of the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries International has advised citizens ahead of the December 7 polls to let their love for Ghana supersede that of any political party.



He said the youth should not allow themselves to be used by politicians as weapons to advance their agenda.



“If these politicians ask you to lead a riot, ask them to first put family members on the frontline. We are one people and politics is just an expression of divergent views. At the end of the day, only one person would be chosen to lead the nation. Let us not allow politics to divide us,” he said.



Bishop Owusu Ansah gave this advice during a Thanksgiving Service to show appreciation to God for His goodness upon the Church and Nation.



He quoted from the scriptures saying; “You, Lord, who knows all hearts [their thoughts, motives, desires], show us which one of these two You have chosen.”



Bishop Owusu Ansah said voting meant one was entering a covenant with the candidate being voted for, as such, that politician must deliver on his or her promises.



Citizens should not vote based on ethnic lines but on the good policies to bring progress for them and generations yet unborn, he said.



Bishop Owusu Ansah advised congregants to follow all the election protocols and must not visit the polling stations clad in party colours. He led the congregation in prayer for a peaceful election.





