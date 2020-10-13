Diasporian News of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Source: Eric Obeng Boateng, Contributor

Lotte Company Limited awarded for boosting cocoa sector

Director of the company, Mr Hiroshi Hirata receiving an award from Mr. Frank Okyere

The Lotte Company Limited has been presented with an award in reccognition for promoting Ghana Cocoa in the country.



The company which was unable to attend the 35th National Farmer’s Day Celebration held last year was presented with their award this year.



At the ceremony this year, President Akufo-Addo directed the ambassador of Ghana to Japan, H.E Mr. Frank Okyere to present the award to Lotte on his behalf.



He expressed Ghana’s appreciation to Lotte for its continued support to the development of the Cocoa Sector, as well as for their continuous showcase of Ghana’s premier cocoa.



Mr. Okyere also said the presentation will strengthen the friendship between Ghana and Lotte Company Limited, whose relationship dates back to February, 1964, when the company first produced the “Ghana” chocolate brand.



The director of the company, Mr. Hiroshi Hirata expressed his profound gratitude to the President Akufo-Addo for counting the Lotte company worthy for such an award.



He also showed appreciation to the Ghana Cocoa farmers for their continuous production since 1964 Lotte company has never had scarcity in supply of Ghana cocoa beans.





