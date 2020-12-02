General News of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

'Losing' NDC resorting to violence to mar December 7 polls – NPP executive

North East Regional Secretary of NPP, Sulley Sambian

North East Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Lawyer Sulley Sambian has accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of resorting to violence to mar the impending December 7, polls.



He disclosed that their opponents are aware they are losing massively and the only way is to engage in violence as a way of destabilizing the peaceful conduct of the polls which will mandate the NPP a second term.



Speaking on an Accra-based radio station in reaction to the violent attack on the party’s parliamentary candidate for Yagaba-Kubore, he called on the security agencies to be on the lookout and deal ruthlessly with anyone who thinks he or she can violate the electoral laws with impunity.



“What happened in the Yagaba-Kubore Constituency is a manifestation that the NDC is losing the polls but they do not want to lose it without creating problems. Their plan is to orchestrate violence and I would want to urge the security agencies to deal ruthlessly with such persons. We cannot allow the peace we are enjoying to be destabilized by self-seeking persons”, he urged.



According to him, all indicators are pointing to the fact that the NPP will win massively in the North East Region and the only option available to their political opponents is to engage in violence and later cry of purported rigging.



“ We know all their plans and we are not going to allow that to happen knowing very well their machinations”, he stressed.



Meanwhile, the Walewale District Court presided over by His Honour Abdul Baki Abdulai has remanded 9 persons arrested in connection with the attack of the Executive Director of the National Service Scheme Mustapha Yusif.



Pleas of all nine were not taken but were remanded into police custody to reappear on Thursday, December 3, 2020 and provisionally charged with rioting, assault and use of offensive weapons.



The suspects who are all residents of the Mamprugu-Mohaduri District in the North East Region including Kwadwo Edana, Danjumah Edana, Salifu Abdulia, Isshaku Kaharu, Haaji Mahama, Fuseini Issah, Abubakari Hakim,Bukari Mohammed and Yadow Baaba reportedly launched a violent attack on the complainant who is the New Patriotic Party’s(NPP’s) parliamentary candidate for the area.





