Losing 40 incumbent parliamentarians must be a source of worry to government - Prof Gyampo

Renowned Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has said that the defeat of 40 Members of Parliament at the just ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries must be a source of worry to government.



He explained that the defeat of the incumbent MPs meant that the policies and good works of government may not have reflected in the various constituencies adding that the issue needed to be addressed quickly.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, Professor Ransford Gyampo said “although some aspirants who won the primaries are known favourites of the President, the loss of seats by over 40 incumbent parliamentarians must be a source of worry to the government. Had it not been the undemocratic intervention by the party echelons to protect some of the incumbents, there would have been a disaster as more heavy weights would have fallen.”



“This, by a proactive stretch of imagination, can point to a certain yet to be empirically tested view that, the parliamentarians have not served and reflected the achievements of the incumbent government well in the constituencies. If this is true, then even though some seats may still be safe, some votes may be lost, and this may have implications for the Presidential elections, which must be unpacked and quickly addressed.” He added.



Prof. Gyampo, on the hand, said the defeat served as a good omen with regards to representation in parliament stressing that the huge loss serves as a warning because the foremost function of a parliamentarian is to act in the interest of constituents.



In his view, the defeat of incumbent MPs would have been more if some of the aspirants had not been protected by the party to go unopposed.



“The idea of parliamentary representation simply connotes going to parliament to act in a manner responsive to the interest of constituents. Parliamentarians are therefore to act first in the interest of those who sent them there and also consult constituents in their decision-making on matters that directly bothers the constituency.” He averred.





