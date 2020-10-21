Politics of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Lordina won’t vote for Mahama – Wontumi claims

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has claimed the former first lady of Ghana, Lordina Mahama will not vote for her husband come December 7.



This he alleged is due to an ongoing marital issue they are facing, adding that Lordina Mahama has moved out of her marital home.



Speaking on his Radio station, Wontumi FM, the chairman reiterated that the marital issues are also the reason she has not been involved in John Mahama’s campaign ahead of the December 7 polls.



“Lordina Mahama has left the house, she left a long time ago. I can assure you that Lordina Mahama will never vote for her husband,” he alleged in the video which has gone viral.



Meanwhile, Former President and leader for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has explained that the absence of Lordina Mahama in the political scene is due to the trauma she faced by the lies told about her in 2016.



He explained that Lordina Mahama is currently focusing on her foundation as she takes a back role in politics while he (John Mahama) does politics.





