Lordina gifts Ampoma, Bodom water systems on her 60th birthday

Regional News of Saturday, 4 March 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Former First Lady and President of the Lordina Foundation, Mrs. Lordina Dramani Mahama, has provided the Ampoma and Bodom communities in the Bono East Region with water supply systems to celebrate her 60th birthday.



Mrs. Mahama, born on 6th March 1963, decided to solve the water situation in Ampoma and Bodom, her maternal and paternal hometowns, by constructing mechanised borehole systems to serve the two separate communities.



Inaugurating the Community Water Supply Systems ahead of her 60th birthday, Mrs. Mahama emphasised the importance of community ownership and why the people and their chiefs must work together to ensure an effective management of the water systems.



The President of the Lordina Foundation noted the importance of having quality water in communities, adding that good drinking water helps promote better hygiene, improved public health and a clean environment.



The Ampoma Community Water Supply System has a total of three water stations and six storage tanks with a capacity of 30,000 litres. Each of the stations has eight (8) pipes to serve the community. The Bodom Community Water Supply System, on the other hand, has one water station made up of ten (10) pipe stands and a storage capacity of 30,000 litres.



Mrs. Mahama, after the inauguration, handed over the facilities to a seven-member management committee for each of the communities, who will be responsible for its efficient, effective, and accountable management.



This is just one of the many philanthropic gestures by Mrs. Mahama and her husband across the country, over the years.



In 2022, to commemorate their 30th anniversary of marriage, Mrs. Lordina Mahama and her husband constructed and furnished a 45-bed Maternity and Children’s Ward for the Bole District Hospital. The 865 square metre facility has a standby generator, a Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) with three incubators, five phototherapy units and baby weighing scales among others.