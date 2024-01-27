Lordina Mahama solves water problem in Jema, Ampoma constituency

Regional News of Saturday, 27 January 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Through their traditional leaders, the people of Jema and Ampoma in the Kintampo South Constituency have expressed their appreciation to former First Lady Lordina Dramani Mahama for solving their water supply challenge.



The water supply had been disrupted for almost six months due to a faulty pump at the small town water system plant serving the people.



During a courtesy visit to Nana Amponsah Gyan II and Nana Adubofour, Krontihene of Ampoma, Mrs Mahama announced that she had procured a new pump to be installed at a total cost of forty-five thousand Ghana Cedis.



This generous assistance has solved the water supply issue in Jema and benefited the neighbouring communities of Jema Nkwanta, Ampoma, and Jema Senior High School.



The water system was constructed in 2013 with funding from the French Development Agency as part of a peri-urban and small-town water supply and sanitation project in the Brong Ahafo Region.



Thanks to the swift support from Mrs Mahama, the people of Jema and Ampoma have access to clean and reliable water supply again.