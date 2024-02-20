Lordina Mahama extends support to market women in Greater Accra

Politics of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The former First Lady Lordina Mahama has demonstrated her unwavering support to the Market Women Association in the Greater Accra Region during their 63rd Annual Thanksgiving.



Representing Lordina Mahama at the event was the 2020 running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, along with several members of the NDC.



Mahama generously contributed assorted drinks, water, canned fish, and a substantial sum of GH¢25,000 to the market women. As the founder of the esteemed Lordina Foundation, Mrs. Mahama provided tangible support and facilitated a sponsored health talk to promote the well-being of women.



Speaking on behalf of Lordina Mahama, the 2020 Running-mate of the NDC, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, encouraged the market women to prioritize unity and togetherness. She emphasized that when women unite, they can overcome challenges and achieve greater success.



The President of the Greater Accra Market Women Association, Madam Mercy Naa Afrowa Needjan and her team expressed gratitude for the generous gesture. Mrs. Lordina Mahama’s dedication to philanthropy and community development continues to have a positive impact, uplifting the lives of those in need.



Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang was accompanied by party dignitaries, including Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Obuobia Darko Opoku, and other influential party leaders.