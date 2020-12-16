General News of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Lordina Mahama, NDC supporters must pray for John Mahama - Prophet

Head Pastor of Power Embassy International church, Prophet Prince Elisha Osei Kofi has advised the opposition New Democratic Congress to remember Ex-President John Mahama in prayers anytime they go on their knees.



According to Prophet Prince Elisha Osei Kofi, the former president has been through a lot and this is the time he needs people to console him after a second defeat to President Akufo Addo.



Speaking in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Accra based Kingdom Plus 101.9FM, he said if the NDC refuses to pray for John Dramani Mahama they will hear bad news.



“The NDC has better chances in the 2024 elections and Mahama has allowed peace to prevail. If wants to correct some of the irregularities then he should go to court. Mahama has been through a lot so they should remember him in prayers. To lose two elections is not easy. Lordina Mahama must also pray very well for her husband. he said



The Prophet, however, advised the former President to be very careful with his utterances and the people around him.









