Look up to God in trying moments - Christians told

Religion of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: GNA

Reverend S. M. E. K Sevor, the District Pastor for the Global Evangelical Church, Ablekuma Fan Milk, in Accra, has called on Christians to look up to God in their trying moments.



He said God was aware of all challenges and difficulties Christians go through, hence the need to seek His favour and protection during those times.



Rev. Sevor said this in a sermon on Palm Sunday.



The celebration coincided with the Church's Children's Week event.



Palm Sunday marks Jesus Christ's victorious entry into Jerusalem.



Though a joyful, special occasion for his followers, the event marked the beginning of his last days on earth.



He said sometimes God allowed Christians to encounter challenges and difficult situations for their own good.



The District Pastor said Jesus Christ went through difficulties while on earth and became victorious at the end.



Speaking on training of Children, Rev Sevor said God's intention was to see Children developed and transform into responsible adults.



He said the Bible admonished parents “to train Children in the way they should go and when they grow, they would not depart from it.”



Rev Sevor said disciplining Children should always be done in an orderly manner devoid of anger.



If Children are trained well, they will become beneficial to their parents in future, he added.



The Ghana News Agency observed that the euphoria associated with the celebration of Palm Sunday was missing, perhaps, in response to calls for the Easter festivities to be marked in modesty to contain the spread of COVID-19.



There was no decoration of the chapel with palm fronds as has been the case over the years.



Worshippers also came to the service without palm fronds.



