Lockdown: GHC12m was spent on hot meals not GHC54m – Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has clarified that only GHC12 million out of the GHC54 million captured in his mid-year review presentation was used for the provision of hot meals during the COVID-19 lockdown.



Many including the Minority questioned the amount asking for details following the Minister’s presentation.



However, in his concluding remarks to end the debate on the Supplementary Budget in Parliament today, Hon. Ken Ofori Atta gave a breakdown of the GHC54 million.



He argued every penny government has expensed was prudently done.



“We estimated we’ll need an amount of approximately 40 million cedis to provide hot meals to the vulnerable at GHC5 a pack during the lockdown period. However, out of the estimated amount, we spent some GHC12million on hot meals including the cost of distribution.



“Government budgeted GHC40.3million for basic and uncooked food items. We spent GHC42.2million, this GHC12million spent on hot meals with the GHC42million spent on uncooked food items that gave the total of GHC54million as stated in the mid-year review,” Ken Ofori-Atta stated.



Meanwhile, Parliament has approved GHC11.8billion supplementary budget.

