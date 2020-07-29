General News of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Lockdown: GH¢12 million was spent on hot meals not GH¢54 million – Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has clarified that only GH¢12 million out of the GH¢54 million captured in his mid-year review presentation was used for the provision of hot meals during the COVID-19 lockdown.



Many including the Minority questioned the amount asking for details following the Minister’s presentation.



However, in his concluding remarks to end the debate on the Supplementary Budget in Parliament today, Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta gave a breakdown of the GH¢54 million.



He argued every penny government has expensed was prudently done.



“We estimated we’ll need an amount of approximately GH¢40 million cedis to provide hot meals to the vulnerable at GH¢5 a pack during the lockdown period. However, out of the estimated amount, we spent some GH¢12 million on hot meals including the cost of distribution.



“Government budgeted GH¢40.3 million for basic and uncooked food items. We spent GH¢42.2 million, this GH¢12 million spent on hot meals with the GH¢42 million spent on uncooked food items that gave the total of GH¢54 million as stated in the mid-year review,” Ken Ofori-Atta stated.



Meanwhile, Parliament has approved GH¢11.8 billion supplementary budget.

