Locally-owned company acquires Dimension Data in Ghana

General News of Thursday, 11 January 2024

Source: Dimension Data Ghana

Dimension Data in Ghana is to come under new ownership and will trade under a new name following a management buyout (MBO) by Yvette Adounvo Atekpe, who has been leading the company for the last 16 years.



Yvette Adounvo Atekpe has been actively promoting, supporting and working in the ICT industry in Ghana for over 25 years. A champion of women in business she is an award-winning business leader, and together with the management team of Dimension Data Ghana, has led the company to achieve significant growth and more than double its employee base during her 16 years as Managing Director.



The MBO of Dimension Data Ghana demonstrates Yvette’s confidence in the company and a strong future. Over the years the management team of Dimension Data in Ghana, who will be leading the new company, has built a great reputation by delivering high service levels and a compelling suite of solutions. They will be building on this legacy to further grow the business.



Key details of the acquisition, include:

• Dimension Data in Ghana has been acquired by locally registered Dynamic Data Solutions Ltd, and will launch a new marketing facing brand identity (name and logo) on 02 April this year.

• The new company will be a “Preferred Partner” of NTT (Dimension Data’s parent company), enabling the continued delivery of service and support to all customers.

• Employees of Dimension Data in Ghana will be employed by Dynamic Data Solutions LTD.

• Customers will continue to receive the highest quality service and support from the new company, and have relationships with the same leadership, management, and employees that they currently enjoy.

• The executive management team of Dimension Data in Ghana will form the management team of the new company, thereby ensuring continuity of service delivery, a seamless transition to the new brand, and business as usual.



Commenting on the acquisition, Yvette Adounvo Atekpe, founder and CEO of Dynamic Data Solutions, said: “This MBO secures the future of the company and creates a Ghanaian owned and operated ICT company which is enormously exciting for us. We have a unique value-add as a Preferred Partner, giving us and our clients access to the latest technology, support and leadership. Our established presence in the market will ensure that our customers continue to receive the best service, access to the highest quality products and around the clock support without interruption.”



Richard Hechle, Managing Director, Dimension Data East & West Africa, said: “The acquisition of Dimension Data Ghana by one of Africa’s most well-respected women in the ICT industry aligns with NTT’s commitments to supporting female owned, and locally operated and managed businesses.



“Yvette and the highly talented and successful management team leading the new company have exceptional credentials in terms of experience, expertise, market knowledge and technical skills. Having built a strong, reputable company over the past 16 years, Dimension Data is happy to have passed ownership and the care of customers fully to them, ensuring continuity of service excellence. We look forward to continuing working with the team and are excited to have them as a preferred partner.”



Yvette Adounvo Atepke concluded: “The continued development and promotion of the ICT sector in Ghana is critical for the economic and social growth of our country. Being able to contribute to, and participate in, this growth with such a highly talented management team is an honour.



“Just as we have done in the past, we will continue to invest and innovate, providing businesses with the highest quality and most technologically advanced ICT products and services, delivered and supported by a hugely talented team of highly qualified and experienced professionals.’