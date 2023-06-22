Local government experts and PMs want Alban Bagbin honored

General News of Thursday, 22 June 2023

The clamour for Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, to be awarded a national honour will just not go away, as government continues to ignore the obvious.



Latest in the long line of advocates are two experts in local governance and the National Dean of Presiding Members.



“The recent conferment of national honours by President Nana Akufo-Addo is yet another missed opportunity to recognize the most pivotal person in our country’s Parliament – the Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin himself, “said Mr. Richard Kamboota, Head of the Tamale Campus chapter of the local government Institute.



Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a conference of Presiding members in Tamale, Mr. Kamboota said the neglect is, “a standing disrespect to patriotism” and an indictment on the country.



“By this, what we are telling the Ghanaian people is that, the country is not worth dying for because even if you sacrifice for it, your toils will not be acknowledged, “Mr. Kamboota, who is also a development and policy strategy expert reiterated.



The lament adds on to calls that have long been made by many individuals and groups for the Rt. Hon. Bagbin to be awarded national honours for his meritorious service to Ghana through Parliament where he remains the longest serving Parliamentarian.



Right from the start of the Fourth Republic in 1993, Hon. Bagbin was in Parliament, serving as the Member of Parliament for Nadowli/ Kaleo and remaining the MP until 2020 when he himself gave up the seat.



The great man of knowledge who is an expert in leadership and governance and known worldwide, has helped many people in diverse ways and also helped pass many critical laws of the country, is regarded by many as the best Minority Leader, the best Majority Leader and the best 2nd Deputy Speaker of Parliament in the history of the country.



It is said that in the period that Hon. Bagbin has been in Parliament, he has mentored many of his colleagues, including former President John Mahama and current President Nana Akufo-Addo.



“If you look at how long Hon. Bagbin has served in Parliament and the influence that he has had on the August house, it only smacks of disrespect that others would be recognized with national honours while he is not, when he was minister of health, minister of works and housing too he did excellently well and I understand why late president Atta Mills and late president Rawlings held him in high esteem” said another Local Government expert who prefers to remain incognite.



He also reiterated that the neglect sends a bad signal to other citizens that Ghana is not worth dying for, speaker Bagbin’s recent election as the president of the Common Wealth Parliamentary Association, the Local and International awards that he has received so far should send a signal to the nation that he deserves national honours in a grand style.



“More seriously, it puts question marks and doubt over the national awards that the president confers on supposed meritorious Ghanaians,” he added.



Both Mr. Richard Kamboota and another local government expert called on the government to rectify the situation by conferring the highest national honour on Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin.



The National Dean of Presiding Members, who is also the Greater Accra Regional Dean of Presiding Members as well as the longest serving assembly member in the country, Hon. Joseph Korto, on behalf of the Tamale Conference, urged the hardworking 1st Deputy Speaker of Parliament and MP for Bekwai, Hon. Joseph Osei Owusu, alias Joe-Wise, to humbly deliver their message of national recognition to Speaker Bagbin for his good works to his Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.



Persons who have in the past called for Speaker Bagbin’s celebration by the whole nation include Council of State members, the clergy, traditional rulers, women groups, political party executives, businessmen and women.



The big name attendees at the well-attended colourful conference at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale on Tuesday include the head of the Local Government Service, Engineer Dr. Nana Ato Arthur, the NALAG President who doubles as the NADMO boss, Hon. Eric Nana Agyemang Prempeh, the NYAB CHOGGU-NAA, a prominent chief of Tamale, the General Secretary of NALAG, Hon. Kokro Amankwah and MMDCEs.