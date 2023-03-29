Local Govt Ministry inaugurates 5 member committee to investigate new Kejetia Market fire

Regional News of Wednesday, 29 March 2023

The Minister of State-designate for Local Government and Rural Development, Mr. Osei Bonsu Amoah has today inaugurated a five member committee to investigate the March 15 fire outbreak that swept through a portion of the Kejetia market.



The committee is chaired by Professor Theophilus Adjie-Kumi from the Department of Construction Technology and Management at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.



The other members are Francis Koffie Esq, private legal practitioner, Managing Director of Ms Koffie and Partners Law Conclave, Mr. Kofi Ampong, member and Valuer, Property Manager and Real Estate consultant.



The rest are Mr. Daniel Kwaku Denteh, member and Deputy Director General of the National Disaster Management Organization in charge of Finance and Administration as well as Mrs Emelia Ayebeng Botchway, member secretary and Ashanti regional coordinating director (ARCD).



Details:



Speaking to the media after the inauguration, Mr. Amoah said the committee has three weeks to investigate the cause of the fire and submit its findings.



He noted that public announcements would be made and persons who may have evidence or information to help the committee in its work would be asked to come forward.



"Other persons who would be needed to help the committee would also be called by same to appear before it since we want to know and learn lessons out of the outbreak and apply them to the uncompleted phase two of the market.



"The committee has only three weeks to submit findings and recommendations after their investigations. Announcements would be made to the public for those who may have evidence or any useful information to appear before the committee to give same’’, Mr. Amoah stressed.



Caution:



Reacting to agitations from some traders at the market whose area was affected by the fire outbreak, Mr. Amoah called for calmness.



He asked that they stay off the burnt area before investigations were complete for them to make a decision based on the recommendations from the committee.



The Minister designate said while the committee sits with any member of the trading unions or associations who has any complaint or information about the recent fire would have the chance to appear before the same and say it.



"The Kejetia market does not belong to one single person and that no one has the right to break in or forcefully enter where they are not supposed to go and as the committee commences its investigations anyone who has information or evidence regarding the recent fire can appear before it and talk to them’’, the Minister designate stated.