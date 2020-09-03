General News of Thursday, 3 September 2020

Local Government recruitment on social media is fake

The Local Government Service

The Local Government Service has warned the public that an advertisement circulating on social media inviting applications from suitable qualified Ghanaians to fill vacant positions in some Regions is fake.



In a statement signed by Joseph A. Ankamah, Head, Public Affairs, of the Service and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the Local Government did not author the said recruitment advert.



The statement said it had also not contracted any institution or individual to do so on its behalf.



“The service, therefore, urges all to disregard the said advert and treat it as scam,” it said.



The service further assured the public that when such opportunities turn up in future due processes and procedures would be followed and the public would be informed accordingly through the appropriate channels.





