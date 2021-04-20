Local Government Service trains 491 Volta recruits

Regional News of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Source: GNA

A total of 491 recruits of the Local Government Service in the Volta Region have begun a five-day orientation workshop in Ho.



The appointees, including some recruited since 2017, were posted to the various Assemblies and were yet to be oriented.



Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, who opened the workshop, said it would equip the appointees to better contribute towards the administration of the Assemblies and to support the Regional Coordinating Council.



He said as public servants their work must be non-partial and non-political.



“You shouldn’t use your political affiliation in the performance of your duty. No matter your sex, ethnicity, religion, and political affiliation, you must deliver your services to Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians,” Dr Letsa said.



The Minister urged the appointees to be committed to their work, eschew negative character, and to be instrumental in managing the resources of the Assemblies for the benefit of all.



Mr Prosper Afenyo, Acting Regional Coordinating Director, who led a presentation on the operations of the Regional Coordinating Council, praised the determination of the appointees in getting acquainted.



Mr Cyril Dzinyanu Xatse, Regional Head of the Department of Human Resources at the VRCC, lauded the Local Government Service for boosting the staff strength of the Region over the period.



He further thanked the various Assemblies for helping make the training a reality.



Participants would be taken through the Service protocols, conflict management and working procedures.



The five-day workshop would cover budgeting, environmental health, agriculture and engineering, administration and Human Resource, as well as planning and IT services.