Local Government Ministry commences training of MMDAs to enhance operations

Hajia Alima Mahama, Local Government and Rural Development

he Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has commenced a two-day nationwide orientation and training programme for members of the newly constituted Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs).



A statement signed by Hajia Alima Mahama, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development explained that the programme organized in partnership with the Institute of Local Government Studies (ILGS), would be completed on August 28, 2020.



The programme, expected to train about 9000 Assembly members in 119 training centres across the 16 regions will focus on improving the knowledge and understanding of the newly elected and appointed members of MMDAs on Ghana’s Decentralisation Policy and Local Governance System.



Other areas to be treated at the training will include roles and responsibilities of Assembly members, localizing ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’, and district assemblies and public health emergency (COVID-19).



The statement said organisers had been directed to enforce all the protocols of COVID-19 at the various training centres.



It urged the public to contact Mr David Osei-Wusu, Registrar, ILGS on 0504865797 for any clarifications.

