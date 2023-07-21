Local Council of Churches in Ghana strongly rejects LGBTQ+ sexuality

General News of Friday, 21 July 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Local Council of Churches in Elmina, located in the Central Region of Ghana, collaborated with the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values and the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council in a demonstration to register their vehement opposition to the acceptance of homosexuality in the country.



The demonstration was in response to the anti-LGBTQ bill being deliberated in the Ghanaian Parliament, which has garnered strong support from all present parliamentarians.



The proposed anti-LGBTQ law aims to impose significant restrictions on LGBTQ+ rights in Ghana and has received widespread support, with many believing it is crucial to preserve the country's cultural and moral values.



During the demonstration, various hairdressers and beauticians joined the cause, expressing their opposition to the practice of homosexuality.



The demonstrators also warned successive governments against accepting any lucrative offers from proponents of the LGBTQ movement, asserting that the act goes against both religious principles and societal norms.



Apostle William Thomas Essilfie, Head Pastor for Good Shepherd Bible Ministry and Vice Chairman for the Central Regional Council of Churches, labelled homosexuality as a devilish act. He emphasised that the Christian community would not remain passive and would not allow such practices to spread in Elmina, a renowned tourist destination for both Ghanaians and foreigners, as it could lead to the destruction of future generations.



Pastors and residents of Elmina sent a stern message to the president and parliamentarians, urging them not to hesitate in passing the anti-LGBTQ bill to avoid facing their unwavering opposition.



They emphasised that preserving traditional values and upholding the nation's cultural integrity is of utmost importance, even in the face of potential economic consequences.



The demonstration served as a clear statement of the community's stance on the matter, reflecting their determination to stand against the practice of homosexuality in Ghana.