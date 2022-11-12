Lobbying intensifies for Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to replace Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister - Report

Politics of Saturday, 12 November 2022

Even before the fate of Ken Ofori-Atta is decided, intelligence picked up by The Chronicle Newspaper has suggested that some people are fiercely lobbying to replace him.



This suggests that the agenda to force President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack Ofori-Atta is an orchestration by some who aspire to become Ghana’s next Finance Minister.



As a group, the Members of Parliament (MP) who are demanding Ofori-Atta’s removal have not provided names of possible replacements.



However, they have declared openly that they want one of their members to replace him.



According to a publication by the Chronicle newspaper, Majority Caucus sources have hinted that some MPs of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are backing Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to replace Ofori-Atta.



According to the publication, although the Majority Leader is yet to announce his intention, the group lobbying for him believe Kyei-Mensah Bonsu would not reject an appointment by the president to head the finance ministry.



According to the Chronicle, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu had earlier stated that he is qualified to be a vice presidential candidate.



The Majority Leader said he is more than qualified to partner either Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia or anyone that emerges as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections.



He joins other Ashanti aspirants such as Joseph Osei-Owusu, MP for Bekwai Constituency, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, MP for Manhyia South Constituency and Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, MP for the Bosomtwe



Eugene Boakye Antwi, the MP for the Subin constituency in the Ashanti Region who is a leading member of the MPs seeking Ofori-Atta’s removal.



"We want somebody in Parliament, we want somebody that we can see, we want somebody who respects Parliament," he said.



“We as NPP members will be urging President Akufo-Addo to bring us an MP, somebody who understands the work of parliament, somebody who is going to be with us,” he stressed.



Eugene Boakye Antwi’s disclosure reveals why the MPs did not demand the sacking of the two Deputy Ministers of Finance, Dr. John Kumah – MP for Ejisu constituency in the Ashanti Region and Abena Osei-Asare, MP for Atiwa East Constituency in the East Region.



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and his supporters will see such an appointment as a recognition for his commitment and loyalty to the NPP and his long service in parliament.



The Chronicle continues to say that, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu doesn’t want to stop there.



“He actually wants to use the finance minister portfolio to position himself to become running mate to the Vice-President, should Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia become the NPP’s flagbearer,” the source said.



According to analysts, he knows his parliamentary career is over because he can’t win the constituency primaries, but he doesn’t want his political career to end.



But does he have the capacity to take the helm at the Finance Ministry, especially in this time of economic crisis? He once read the budget statement in the absence of Ofori-Atta; but analysts say anyone could have read it.



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu first became an MP in January 1997 and is currently the longest serving MP in Ghana.



He has kept his seat since then, representing his constituency in the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic of Ghana.



He is the chairperson for the Special Budget, House, and Business Committees.



