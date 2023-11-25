Living in Ghana is much better than living abroad - Otumfuo

General News of Saturday, 25 November 2023

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has made a passionate appeal to Ghanaian graduates not to leave the country to seek greener pastures abroad.



Speaking at the 57th Congregation of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), on Friday, November 24, 2023, the Asantehene, who is the chancellor of the university, indicated that the only jobs available to graduates aboard are menial ones.



He added that from his experience of living abroad for a number of years, Ghanaian graduate students mostly only get cleaning jobs, despite their qualifications when they leave Ghana for greener pastures.



“With all due respect, on this topic, I have lived abroad before, we worked in restaurants and all those things, even though we had gone to the university before we went there.



“So, the people here are much better than living in abroad and we have to be honest with ourselves. Because graduates and all that, people qualified are not given the work they want to do because they are taken to hospitals to clean and all of that," he said.



The Asantehene added that graduates should not travel abroad because in Ghana, they are given the needed reverence and self-esteem.



“Whiles you are here, we accord you with all the respect and dignity as a lecturer, as a professor and everything. So, please let us stay here and work,” he reiterated.



