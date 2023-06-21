Live up to your promise of saving us - Dzifa Gomashie to Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

The Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Dzifa Abla Gomashie has sent a reminder to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to fulfil his promise to save the people of Ketu South from perishing from tidal waves.



The MP said she is very worried about the future of her constituents as there is a factor of climate change and uncertainty over the levels of the waves.



Dzifa Gomashie made this appeal during a media interaction with GhanaWeb.



"I'm very worried because we know from the meteorological services and from all the agencies around the world that have been telling us that the climate as we know it is not going to be the same.



"So, the water levels are going to rise, more rains are going to come and if it started this way and you (Akufo-Addo) are not responding when big issues happen, what's going to happen to the people?



"What are we going to do? Run away from Ketu South and go to where? Which community is going to take us? We are close to Togo so maybe we will to Togo and become Togolese or something," she asked.



