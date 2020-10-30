Politics of Friday, 30 October 2020

Live by your age – Bawumia's kinsmen descend on Ndebugri over tribal comments

Former Member of Parliament(MP) for Zebilla Constituency, John Ndebugri

Kinsmen of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia have descended on Former People’s National Convention (PNC) Member of Parliament(MP) for Zebilla Constituency, John Ndebugri over his recent tribal comments drawing in the second gentleman of the land.



They described him as a respected man who is refusing to live according to his age as an elder who must be seen advising the younger ones against such utterances.



“We are very disappointed that Mr Ndebugri who despite his age and level of education would stoop so low and engage in this pedestrian type of politics just because he wants to satisfy his paymaster. We do not begrudge him but we want to state that he must live by his age through the comments he makes if he wants to be respected”, Issah Tuferu a youth leader in the area disclosed to MyNewsGh.com



The former lawmaker last weekend at a Health Walk for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Zebilla Constituency was quoted to have said: “you will hardly see Nuhu, Ibrahim, Abugre, Akagre unless you go to that Mamprusi Man’s (Bawumia) section”.



But the Youth Group in Walewale known as the Concerned Youth of Mamprugu has taken Mr Ndebugri to the cleaners insisting that his public utterances must reflect his age.



“He should rather be making comments that seek to unite us as Ghanaians and not those that seek to divide as on tribal lines”, it said.



Meanwhile, Deputy Chief of Staff Samuel Abu Jinapor has accused Mr Ndebugri of engaging in disgraceful tribal propaganda.



“It is a downright shame to see someone who has served as an MP, in the past, resort to tribalism to score cheap political points for the NDC in such a manner. Especially when his effusions are palpable untruths”, he said.





