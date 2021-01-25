General News of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: 3 News

Live by Rawlings’s probity, accountability principles – Palmer-Buckle to Ghanaians

Late former President Jerry John Rawlings

The Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape Coast, Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, has told Ghanaians to live by the principles of probity, transparency and accountability crusade that the late former President Jerry John Rawlings stood for.



He said this is the best way to remember the late Founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Delivering a sermon during a requiem mass held for the late former President on Sunday, January 24, Palmer-Buckle said “Now is the time to look with different and unbiased eyes at his personal crusade of probity, transparency, and accountability.



“Let us take oaths today in the presence of God to work conscientiously to establish these virtues of probity, accountability, and transparency in our own individual lives and in the social and political life and service of our country Ghana.



“This will be the most worthy legacy and monument we can build to his name.”



He further advised the family of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings to rely on Jesus Christ whenever they miss their dead loved one.



He said the wife and children will definitely miss him because they knew him more than anyone else.



Mr. Palmer-Buckle said “At this juncture let me address you the young ones here present more especially Zanetor, Yaa Asantewaa, Amina, and Kimathi.



“Jerry, your dear father is no more. You will miss him greatly because only you knew him differently from all other persons.



“Dear Madam Nana Konadu, you will greatly miss him with whom you share over six decades of life. I hear it all started even earlier in Achimota School. No one knew Jerry better than you did.



“God gave him, to you and you loved him and shared his dreams and his life projects. Our Lord Jesus Christ the savior is by your side and he says to you that dear family, blessed are you who mourn for you will be comforted. May God comfort you, never forget to pray in times of loneliness and sorrow.”



The requiem mass was attended by dignitaries including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former President John Dramani Mahama.



It was held at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra.



Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife Samira Bawumia also attended the event.







