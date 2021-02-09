Politics of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Listening Bawumia first ever VEEP to host grassroots at Jubilee House – Ashanti Youth

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Ashanti Youth Group, Asanteman Nkosuo has confessed that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the first to host them at the presidency and listen to their concerns when others refused to.



“He selected five of us to meet him at the presidency in order for us to present our concerns to him. This is the first of its kind in the history of the country that a Vice President has accorded respect and dignity to grassroots of the party to meet him at the Jubilee house. It has never happened in the history of the country”, they revealed.



According to them, the Vice President at the meeting listened to their concerns and advised them on very important matters tailored at the development of the country.



“He underscored the need for unity in order to channel our strengths in delivering a better mandate given to the party by Ghanaians so that the victory of the party in 2024 is guaranteed”, they stated at a press conference on Tuesday.



The Ashanti Youth reiterated their stance to support whoever the party presents as its candidate for the 2024 elections rubbishing claims that it was supporting on aspirant against the other.



“We are working in the party’s interest. Whoever is made flagbearer is the one we will support to win the 2024 elections whether a northerner, Fante, Ashanti or Dagarti. We state our position that we want and will support the person who has the expertise and experience to properly govern this country which is obvious”, they stressed.