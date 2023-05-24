List of Ghanaian Catholic Bishops set to resign this year

General News of Wednesday, 24 May 2023

Some prominent Ghanaian Catholic Bishops are expected to relinquish their roles to others in line with the dictates of the Catholic Church as they turn 75 years this year.



These Bishops who have been serving the Church for decades are mandated by the Canon Law of the Catholic Church to resign their position through letters presented to the head of the Church, the Pope, for consideration.



“Diocesan Bishop who has completed the seventy-fifth year of age is requested to present his resignation from office to the Supreme Pontiff, who will make provision after he has examined all the circumstances,” the Canon Law [Can. 401 §1.] of the Catholic Church stipulates.



According to a January 2023 report by Catholic Trends, “the oldest crop of Bishops/Archbishops who have served the church dutifully and nearing their period of retirement are Most Rev. Philip Naameh of the Metropolitan Archbishop of Tamale (He will be 75 years in September 2023) Most Rev. Joseph Osei-Bonsu, Bishop of Konongo-Mampong Diocese ( He was 75 years in February 2023) and Most Rev. Gabriel Akwasi Ababio Mante, Bishop of Jasikan Diocese (He will be 76 years old in July 2023).”



Meanwhile, Most Rev. Gabriel Akwasi Ababio Mante, Bishop of the Jasikan Diocese, has taken ill, and the Church has called on the faithful to remember him in their prayers.



In May 2020, The Bishops, Archbishop Philip Naameh, Bishop Gabriel Mantey, Bishop Joseph Osei-Bonsu, and Bishop Anthony Adanuty, marked 25 years in their ministry.



