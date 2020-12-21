General News of Monday, 21 December 2020

Source: GNA

Lions Clubs in Ghana donate to Weep Not Child Orphanage

Lions Clubs making the presentation to the Weep Not Child Orphanage

The Accra Metro Lions Club and the Tema Greenwich Lions Club, subsidiaries of the Association of Lions Clubs International, have donated items to the Weep Not Child Orphanage at Ahwerease Damang in the Akwampim South District of the Eastern Region.



The other supporting clubs were Accra Golden Lions Club, Tema Community 25 Lions Club, Accra City, and Akomapa LEO Clubs.



The Orphanage received assorted drinks, cartons of milk, gallons of cooking oil, bags of rice, packets of sugar, toiletries, shoes, sandals, boxes of biscuits, packs of bottled water, clothes, and mattresses.



According to Lions Clubs, this was in fulfillment of their annual Christmas donation to the less privileged in society.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the donation, Lion Nii Addo Mensah, First Vice President of Accra Metro Lions Club, noted that the gesture was an opportunity to give back to society and most importantly a way for the children to share in the joy of the yuletide.



He said as Lions their purpose was to serve the community, as such, as part of their ‘hunger project’ they decided to celebrate with orphans, adding that “we already have a relationship with the children of Weep Not Child, and as part of the Christmas festive season we decided to celebrate with them”.



The First Vice President, who called on the public to support orphans across the country, said “I encourage all benevolent individuals and organisations to put smiles on the faces of the underprivileged”.



Mr Edem Ocloo-Anipah, President of Tema Greenwich Lions Club, said the visit was to let them know they were not forgotten and alone, but remembered.



He said the gesture was to show love and interact with the orphans, adding that “the reason we always talk about Christmas as being the reason for the season is that let’s show love, and in showing love you extend your hand to the underprivileged”.



Nana Ama Benewah I, Development Queen of Ahwerease Damang, who received the items, expressed gratitude for the generosity done by the Clubs.



She said the orphanage aims at supporting orphans and neglected kids, describing it as a children’s home that takes care of the needy and offers vocational skills training, to improve the lives of the underprivileged in society.



Nana Ama Benewah I, who doubles as the Founder of Weep Not Child, said accommodation and healthcare were among their major challenges and therefore called on benevolent individuals and institutions to come to their aid.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.