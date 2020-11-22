Regional News of Sunday, 22 November 2020

Source: Naa Adjorkor Sowah, Contributor

Lions Clubs in Accra holds Diabetes screening exercise at Adenta Shopping Centre

Lions Clubs in Accra on Saturday, November 7, 2020 embarked on a diabetes screening at the Adenta Shopping centre to mark the World Diabetes Day 2020.



Diabetes is a disease that affects 463 million people worldwide. Diabetes can lead to serious diseases affecting the heart and blood vessels, eyes, kidneys, nerves and teeth.



The activity began around 8:00am and lasted until 1:00pm. A total of 174 persons were screened, including traders and shoppers at the facility, as well as taxi drivers, police officers and security guards working in and around the facility.



In addition, 600 persons were also educated during the day with announcements on the PA system, as well as by Lions and Leos walking within and around the facility.



At the event, most of the persons screened consists of females, and 79 of the 174 people were over the age of 40. Of the persons screened, more than 63% were found to be either overweight or obese, and 38 people (both male and female) had significantly high blood pressure.



In an interview with the committee chairperson for this activity Lion Kwadwo Amaning-Kwarteng, he expressed the need for people to get tested as often as possible to know their status as to his surprise over 50% of the people that were diagnosed of having diabetes did not even know they were living with the condition.



He also steered the importance of eating right and exercising a lot and keeping the body active at all times.



Lion Esther, a health expert with the Lions took the market women through some education, highlighting some high-risk causes as smoking, lack of exercise, obesity, family history just to mention a few.



Nevertheless, a dietician from Trust Clinic was on hand to also advise persons on healthy eating after they had undergone screening.



The screening was held in collaboration with Accra Ebony, Accra Diamond, Accra Golden, and Accra Spintex Road Lions Clubs, Legon Leo Club, as well as Prospective Accra Harmony and Accra Ubuntu Lions Clubs, with support from The Trust Clinic, Adenta, Health Allianz Pharmacy and Kabs Pharmacy Ltd.



The Lions Club International is the world largest voluntary service organization that aims to serve their community and meet humanitarian needs.

