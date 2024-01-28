'Lion ayɛ mmrɛ' - Franklin Cudjoe reacts to viral photo of 'sick' Wontumi

General News of Sunday, 28 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Imani Africa CEO Franklin Cudjoe has weighed in on the travails of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias Chairman Wontumi.



Wontumi hogged news headlines when the Kumasi Traditional Council issued a summons for him to, at all costs, appear before them over disrespectful comments at the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



It was relayed by an NPP delegation that Wontumi was unable to attend upon the council because of ill health.



A photo of him was later circulated by Wontumi Online, showing the embattled politician in a hospital bed.



Cudjoe posted the said photo with a caption that touched on the "humble lion" tag on the original picture.



"This is iconic!! Lion ay3 mmr3. I wonder why his online folks will have such a headline, though, "humble lion." Classic use of antithesis, a figure of speech. l just love my man Wontumi., "humble lion." Classic use of antithesis, a figure of speech. l just love my man Wontumi," his post read.



Find his post below:







SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



