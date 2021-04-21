Linda Dor allays fears of commuters after theft incident

General News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Linda Dor Highway Rest Stop has assured commuters who patronize their services and the general public that there is no cause for alarm following a recent theft incident reported to have occurred at their premises.



The incident was reported to have happened on April 18 at their Highway Rest Stop at Bunso where thieves made away with valuable belongings of commuters in an Accra-Yendi bound bus which made a stopover at the hospitality facility.



Management of the facility say they are saddened by the event and are currently in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service to fully investigate and possibly apprehend the suspect. According to management however, public reports about the incident are not a true reflection of what has been found out in the interim.



“… preliminary investigations by Management suggests that the suspect was onboard the bus from Accra and alighted after the theft and bolted away.



"Therefore, it is not accurate that the suspect was lurking on the premises of the highway rest stop. This modus operandi by these opportunistic criminals has been detected and same communicated to our stakeholders in the transport sector in previous engagements,“ a statement signed by Marketing and Communications Manager, Emmanuel Oduro-Boakye has said.



Management says security in the area has been enhanced.



“Management has beefed up our internal security in addition to the installation of 24hrs CCTV cameras on the premises to record such crimes”, he said.