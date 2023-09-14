Limited registration exercise: Angry residents along Volta Lake lament transport cost

Politics of Thursday, 14 September 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Residents of various communities along Volta Lake, including Domeabra, Batorkope, Gyatakpo, and Accra Town, are experiencing difficulties accessing the district Electoral Commission office for the registration exercise.



The individuals are expressing dissatisfaction with the registration exercise, urging the EC to reconsider its restriction of the exercise to their district offices.



The residents are concerned about the high cost of travelling from their villages to Yeji, with boat fares increasing from GH₵50.00 on market days to GH₵70.00 on ordinary days.



The financial burden of travelling to registration centres with three guarantors, especially those without a GH-Card, affects three people instead of just one, they lamented.



The 40-mile Volta Lake, particularly during the rainy season, poses significant risks due to potential boat accidents, with at least 15 fatalities reported this year alone, raising concerns among residents about the safety of their journey.



The residents stressed that they are dissatisfied with the limited registration exercise conditions, arguing that if the EC doesn’t conduct it at polling stations as previously done, it could lead to the disenfranchisement of many eligible voters.



They have therefore urged the EC to reconsider its decision and deploy registration officers to their localities to make the process more accessible and convenient for eligible voters.