Lime Light Prayer Ministry donates to Weija Leprosarium

Religion of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Leadership and members of the Lime Light Prayer Ministry in Accra have donated items and an amount of inmates and staff of the Weija Leprosarium.



The items included used clothing, bags and packs of water, toiletries, soft drinks, loaves of bread, and an undisclosed amount of money.



The delegation from the church, led by Mrs. Esther Amuah, wife of the late founder of the church, Rev. Francis Rosental Amuah, was to honour the wishes of the reverend minister before he passed on.



"It was our sixth anniversary. Early this year, Rev. Rosental Amuah told the church that our anniversary would be celebrated by a donation to the Weija Leprosarium. It was as if he knew he wouldn't be around. So this morning, we did it in honour of him. Because he said it, we want to honour his words, so that wherever he is, he will be proud that Lime Light people have done it," Mrs Esther Amuah said in her speech.



She added that it was part of the church’s social responsibilities to respond to the needs of the less privileged in society.



Mrs Amuah reiterated that the donation marked the climax of the church’s six years anniversary.



The church also held a brief prayer session with the inmates.



About the founder of the church



Rev. Amuah, who was also a musician and a member of the Amuah Brothers Band, passed on April 18, 2023, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a brief illness.



He passed on at the age of 62 and left behind a wife, Mrs Esther Joycelyn Amuah and four children.



OGB