Likpe Mate E.P classrooms turned animal pen zones

Likpe Mate Evangelical Presbyterian (E.P) Kindergarten and Primary Schools

Animals have taken over classrooms of the Likpe Mate Evangelical Presbyterian (E.P) Kindergarten and Primary Schools in the Oti Region following the closure of Schools due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Some of the classrooms, which had windows and doors removed, were filled with goats, sheep, and fowl droppings.



Desks belonging to students were also left in the classrooms without any form of protection, while weeds gradually engulfed the premises of the School.



Mr Dormenya Zury, Assembly-Man of the Likpe Mate Electoral Area in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) described the situation as a result of lack of maintenance.



He said there was the need for management of the School to report challenges they faced to stakeholders especially when they had no means to address them to enable them to offer the appropriate help.



Mr Dormenya said the dilapidated parts of the School do not enhance the conducive learning environment for students while making it difficult for teachers to teach in such conditions and again unattractive for parents to enroll their wards.



The Assembly-man said it was unfortunate that the Electoral Area does not belong to any Assembly making it difficult to report some of these challenges for the needed solutions.



“All the same, I am trying to negotiate with benevolent organisations to come to our aid to help the School. I also appeal to friends and brothers to come to the aid of the to make sure the compound is neat and safe for teaching and learning activities.”



Mr Bernard Adotey, Unit Committee Chairman, Likpe Mate Electoral Area said the community had mobilized some members who bought trips of sand to renovate the classrooms.



He said the project came to a standstill due to a lack of funds and appealed to benevolent organisations to come to the aid of the community to give the school a facelift.

