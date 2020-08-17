Politics of Monday, 17 August 2020

'Like Jesus, NDC has come for the vulnerable' – Prof. Naana Opoku Agyemang

Vice Presidential Candidate of the NDC, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has likened the focus of the party to the mission of Jesus Christ on earth – concerning the vulnerable in society.



At her introduction to the Christian community at the Head Quarters of the Assembly’s of God Church in Accra, Prof. Naana Opoku Agyemang, emphasized that the NDC, since its formation, had been all about empowering the vulnerable and creating peace in society.



She says that it was such attributes that made her attracted to the party.



"The God we are serving has sent a role model to all of us. After Jesus we don’t need any other role model but sometimes we works through people and he came to save many, even including myself. He came for the sake of the vulnerable and that is why I find the party attractive in the sense that from the founder, right up to our leaders, the concern is for the vulnerable."



The former Education Minister also called on Ghanaians, especially those at positions of power to follow the example of Jesus.



“…He used His power to empower and to create peace. May we use the little power He gives us to empower and to create peace just as He has left for us,” she advised.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang also asked for prayers from the Christian community.



She said, “We are requesting humbly that you continue to pray for us to keep the examples of sacrifice, examples of selflessness, of placing others before our selves, of placing our country before individuals and in all of these, praying that are outcomes may be pleasing to Him.”

